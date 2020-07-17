Ministry+of+Education+paying+close+attention+to+the+current+covid-19+situation

The Ministry of Education states that in view of the current epidemic situation in the island, the education system is paying close attention to ensuring the health of students, teachers, principals and all other academic staff.
The Ministry of Education announced that an Information Center has been established in the Ministry with the participation of Provincial Education Directors and Health Promotion Officers on the instructions of Minister Dullas Alahapperuma.
This center is functioning under the Deputy Director of Education, the telephone numbers and fax numbers are as follows.
Hotline - 1988
Fax number 0112785818
Email- [email protected]
These numbers can be used by principals, directors of education, and other education authorities to provide information about their workplace and covid-19 in the area.
This information center will collect information on the spread of the virus in schools in all provinces and divisions of the country, and will inform health authorities of the information and take necessary steps to ensure that health care practices are followed.
The Ministry of Education says that they are concerned about the health of all those involved in the field of education and will intervene and provide holidays to ensure the health care of all the schools, Pirivenas and other educational institutions in the country, if this situation deteriorates.
The Ministry of Education announced that an Information Center has been established in the Ministry with the participation of Provincial Education Directors and Health Promotion Officers on the instructions of Minister Dullas Alahapperuma.
This center is functioning under the Deputy Director of Education, the telephone numbers and fax numbers are as follows.
Hotline - 1988
Fax number 0112785818
Email- [email protected]
These numbers can be used by principals, directors of education, and other education authorities to provide information about their workplace and covid-19 in the area.
This information center will collect information on the spread of the virus in schools in all provinces and divisions of the country, and will inform health authorities of the information and take necessary steps to ensure that health care practices are followed.
The Ministry of Education says that they are concerned about the health of all those involved in the field of education and will intervene and provide holidays to ensure the health care of all the schools, Pirivenas and other educational institutions in the country, if this situation deteriorates.