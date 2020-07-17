Human+testing+of+the+third+phase+of+the+Chinese+corona+vaccine+in+foreign+countries

The third phase of the vaccine, developed by China's CanSino Bio, against the Covid 19 virus, is scheduled to be tested in foreign countries.



The agency said it was in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia.



"We will be launching the test in foreign countries shortly. We expect about 40,000 people to participate," said Quino Donchu, executive director of CanSino .



Scientists in many countries around the world have tried to produce a vaccine against coronavirus, but no one has an approved official vaccine yet.