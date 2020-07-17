Commemoration of the epic four day battle unto death for the transmission tower - 30 years ago (Video)

The 30th Kokavil ware heores incident was commemorated yesterday.

Most of the war history in this country is written in blood and tears.

Another such sensitive story was reported from the Kokavil area during the 1990 war.

Lieutenant Saliya Aladeniya was in charge of Kokavil Communication Center which was the bridge between the north and the South.

There were 63 soldiers serving there.

LTTE tried to capture this communication tower, which was the decided the key supply routes.

The first attack on the transmission tower took place in 1985.

Although it was unsuccessful, the second attack took place on July 11, 1990.

Lieutenant Saliya Aladeniya, and the other soldiers fought the terrorist for four days to their death

During the four-day battle, 63 soldiers sacrificed their lives along with Lieutenant Saliya Aladeniya.

Accordingly, it went down in history as a sacrifice made for the lives of the people of the nation rather than to protect the transmission tower.

The 30th Kokavil Commemoration Ceremony was held yesterday under the patronage of Defence Secretary retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne.

A lamp was lit in memory of the war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.