Another+patient+completely+recovers+from+Covid-19-+total+recoveries+increase+to+1981

Another person infected with coronavirus has left the hospital after full recovery.
Accordingly, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that the number of coronavirus patients recovered in the country has increased to 1,981.
Sunday, 12 July 2020 - 14:28
Another person infected with coronavirus has left the hospital after full recovery.
Accordingly, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that the number of coronavirus patients recovered in the country has increased to 1,981.
22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More
The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More
Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More