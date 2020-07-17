Abandoned buildings of the Ella Pradeshiya Sabha (Video)

A building was constructed for the use of the Ella Pradeshiya Sabha about 6 years ago.

Authorities were forced to abandon the building due to landslide threats.

Residents allege that the building was constructed at the expense of public funds the authorities without conducting proper environmental studies.

Also, the old building of the Ella Pradeshiya Sabha has been closed without making any use.

Residents in the area urge authorities to use the two buildings for a beneficial purpose, without wasting public money.

These buildings belonging to the Ella Pradeshiya Sabha are under the close attention of the Red Minute until they are made usable for future generations.