2781+election+related+complaints

The Election Commission has so far received 2781 complaints regarding election law violations and violence in connection with the general election.



The Election Commission announced that the National Elections Complaints Management Center had received 700 complaints.



The number of complaints received by the District Election Complaints Management Centers is 2081.



Complaints regarding election law violations can be made to the National Election Complaints Management Center of the Election Commission by calling 0112 886179, 0112886421 or 0112 886117.



The Election Commission also announced that complaints can be made through fax numbers 0112 88 65 51 or 0112 886552.