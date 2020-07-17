A village suffering from kidney disease without clean drinking water (VIDEO)

Providing clean drinking water to all the people of this country is an unavoidable responsibility of the authorities as well as the officials who govern the country.

However, this information is about a village in Wellawaya which is constantly plagues with kidney disease due to this debacle.

There are over 80 families living in the Sambipura village in the Debaraara Grama Niladhari Division of the Wellawaya Divisional Secretariat.

Although the Water Supply and Drainage Board launched a piped water project in late 2015 as a solution to the drinking water problem they are facing, it has become a situation where the people have falled from the frying pan to the fire.

Due to the lack of clean drinking water from the project, these people are currently facing kidney diseases.

At present water is supplied only once a week through the relevant project.

Occasionally there is a residual odour and soil contamination.

The villagers point out that despite the fact that many authorities have been made aware of this problem, they have still not received a solution.