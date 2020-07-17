Politicians expresses various views on the political stage (Video)

Politicians expressed various views on the political stage.

Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna candidate Shashendra Rajapaksa told a public gathering that people should make political decisions with a good understanding.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa addressing an election rally expressed his views on the one Rajapaksa he could defeat.

Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna candidate Sisira Jayakody says that the people are ashamed to say that they have voted for certain candidates due to the behaviour.

Meanwhile Bandulal Bandarigoda candidate of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya participated at a rally held in Galle area and made an allegation against the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Vajira Abeywardena.