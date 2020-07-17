Two+persons+arrested+while+riding+a+motorcycle+with+a+sharp+weapon

STF officers arrested two youths carrying a sharp weapon on a motorcycle in the Puliyanpokkanai area in Kilinochchi.
They are residents of Dharmapuram and Visvamadu.
They have been charged with intimidating residents by entering houses, gathering in groups and behaving in a manner that threatens the people of the area and assaulting people.
