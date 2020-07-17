90 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,605

90 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
76 transferred to Senapura from Kandakadu & 14 of their contacts.
The country total has increased to 2,605 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-11| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 2,605
Recovered and discharged – 1,981
Active cases – 613
New Cases for the day – 94*
Total Deaths – 11