Wildlife officials in Nallathanniya have rescued a leopard that was trapped in a snare.

The leopard was caught in the forest area behind the row of estate houses in the first part of the Ginigathhena - Kenilworth estate this morning (12).

The leopard, a six-year-old female, has been taken to the Nallathanniya Wildlife Office for further treatment.

Police stated that an estate worker was arrested on suspicion of setting up the snare.