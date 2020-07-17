Weather Update - 13 July- Showers in several areas in the evening

The Meteorological Department forecasts showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North Western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers could occur during the evening or night in several places in the Uva, Eastern and Northern Provinces.



The Meteorological Department warns that wind speeds in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces and in the Hambantota District could increase up to 40 km per hour at times.