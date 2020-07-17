Posters+have+come+up+in+Jaffna+with+a+warning+to+gangs+operating+in+the+area

The Jaffna security forces say that posters have been pasted in several places in Jaffna and Ariyalai yesterday (12) stating that the killings, robberies and hacking incidents that took place in Jaffna should be stopped.

Security forces in Jaffna said that the posters had been pasted with the reference "Dear Tamil People" and that the words N.G.T. was stated at the end.

The posters stated that the killings, robberies and hacking incidents in Jaffna during the past few years should be stopped and that the Tamil people would be able to live happily and freely without any such incidents in the future.

Jaffna security suspects that the posters have been pasted with a warning to Jaffna gang members.

The security forces say that gangs such as the Ava gang, the Victor gang, the Ajith gang and the Dhanu Rock gang have carried out assaults, extortions, robberies and intimidation in the Jaffna district.

The Jaffna security forces also arrested several members of the relevant gangs in the recent past.