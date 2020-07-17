Train+delays+expected+along+the+coastal+line

Superintendent of Transport Gamini Seneviratne stated that an express train traveling from Hikkaduwa to Colombo Fort had a technical fault. Due to this several office trains from Matara and Galle to Colombo-Fort will be delayed.

