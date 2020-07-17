සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Postal voting begins today - Postal voting in Rajanganaya postponed

Monday, 13 July 2020 - 10:13

Postal voting of this year’s general election commences today.

This is for health medical offices staff.

However owing to the reporting of a corona patient from the Rajanganaya area, it has been decided that postal voting will not be held for the Anuradhapura- Rajanganaya divisional secretariat area.

However the elections commission noted that postal voting will commence for the other areas adhering to stringent health and safety measures.

Seven days have been allocated for the postal voting and accordingly, today tomorrow and the day after as well as 16, 17th, 20th and 21st has been allocated for this purpose.

Except for all police stations, security forces and civil defense department as well as health units and all divisional secretariat offices and election offices, postal voting will take place tomorrow and the day after.

Eligible voters of police stations, security forces and civil defense department as well as health units and all divisional secretariat offices will be able to cast their postal vote on the 16th and 17th of July.

Those who are unable to cast their vote on those two days are given the opportunity to cast the vote on the 20th and 21st of July at the district secretariats office.

Meanwhile, the ministry of education says that it is the responsibility of all principals to keep schools open on respective days and support conducting official duties relating to casting of postal votes if their schools are being used as postal voting centers.

750,085 public service employees are eligible to cast their postal vote for this general election.

