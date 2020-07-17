Covid+-19+infections+worldwide+is+now+over+13+million+

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has increased to 13,027,889. The death toll stands at 571,079.

Brazil have reported the highest death toll in the past 24 hours increasing their total deaths to 72,151.

The number of infected persons is recorded as 1,866,176.

With a daily death toll of 380 in the United States, the total death toll now stands at 137,782.

The total number of infected people in the US is estimated at 3,413,995.

The number of cases reported in the state of Florida has soared, surpassing the number of cases reported in California.

In the last 24 hours, 15,299 cases were reported in the Florida.

With 500 deaths in India during the day, the total death toll has risen to 23,187, while the total number of new infections has reached 879,466 with 29,108 new infections.