Four+suspects+arrested+with+explosives

Jaffna Illavalai Police say that four persons were arrested yesterday (12) for possessing explosives.



Police said the suspects were apprehended during an investigation into an explosion that occurred while attempting to carry out an operation using explosives.



The suspects were aged between 30 and 40 years and were residents of Ilavalai, Jaffna.



According to the Jaffna security forces, three persons were slightly injured in the blast.



Ilavalai police are conducting further investigations.