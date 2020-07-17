සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President highlights need to protect our indigenous medical systems

Monday, 13 July 2020 - 8:32

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emphasized the requirement of a proper procedure to preserve our unique and indigenous medical systems.

The President highlighted the capability of attracting tourists by promoting traditional medicinal practices.

President Rajapaksa made these remarks when an indigenous physician presented him with a set of proposals during the second day of the election campaign tour in support of the SLPP candidates at Theldeniya Bus Stand, Kandy, today(12).

The meeting was organized by Hasitha Ekanayake and former State Minister Dilum Amunugama was also present at the occasion.

“Issues which emerge when applying for loans at rural level for small and medium scale businesses will be discussed with the state banks” President stated addressing a public gathering at Kundasale, Manikhinna, Pitawala organized by former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

President Rajapaksa who joined the public gathering organized by the former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte near the Pathadumbara  Yatiwarana  temple engaged in a cordial discussion with the residents of the area and inquired into their well-being.

President Rajapaksa launched the official website of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his theme song for the Parliamentary election 2020 in Kandy, today. The Maha Sangha including Anunayake of Malwathu Chapter Most Venerable Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera and Anunayake of Asgiriya Chapter Most Venerable Venduruwe Upali Thera chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the people gathered at the occasion.

The President mentioned the obstacles that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution has posed when it comes to solving issues pertaining to people and pointed out the need of a 2 / 3rd majority in Parliament to rectify the situation. The President made these remarks at the public gathering organized by former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella at Harispattuwa, Alawathuwala Pradeshiya Sabha ground.

The President also participated in the public meeting organized by Gunathilaka Rajapaksa at Harispattuwa, Medawela. The President did not forget to engage in casual conversation with the crowd gathered along the road.

The President who joined the public gatherings organized by former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella at Galagedara, Hataraliyadda, weekly fair grounds and Mr. L. Prasanna Weerawardena near the 5th milepost Nugawela  engaged in a cordial discussion with the residents of the area and inquired into their well-being.

