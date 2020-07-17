Economy to end on a positive note by the end of this year - CBSL

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka says it expects the economy to end on a positive note by the end of this year.



The Central Bank of Sri Lanka points out that although economic growth is expected to be 1.5 percent this year, there will be some revision with the impact of the coronavirus.



However, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka stated that the economic growth in the second, third and fourth quarters of this year will be positive with the monetary and fiscal policies taken by the government to face the impact of the coronavirus.