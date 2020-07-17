Two+arrested+with+700+kilos+of+refuse+tea

Police have arrested two persons with 700 kilograms of refuse tea in a warehouse in the Kotugoda area in Seeduwa.
At the time of the raid yesterday afternoon, the police had taken into custody 20 packets containing 35 kilos each while packing garbage tea.
The suspects were aged between 45 and 51 and residents of Jaela and Ragama areas.
