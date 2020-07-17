Liquor+sales+in+South+Africa+comes+to+a+halt+with+the+second+wave+of+the+Coronavirus

With the start of the second wave of Coronavirus, liquor stores in South Africa have closed again.
According to foreign reports, the authorities have taken steps to impose night curfew and make masks compulsory with the spread of coronavirus.
In South Africa, the number of coronavirus related deaths is 4,079, while the total number of infected cases is 576,242.
