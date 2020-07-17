The+Unawatuna+sub+station+temporarily+closed+today

The Railway Department has taken steps to temporarily close the Unawatuna substation today.

The Railway Department stated that a person who had come to the Habaraduwa area from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center had been infected with the coronavirus. The patient had close contact with the station master of the substation and therefore this decision has been taken based on health advice.

The OIC of the substation is currently being subjected to a PCR test. The Railway Department stated that further inquiries have been carried out and the way forward will be decided according to the report.