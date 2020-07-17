Postal voting begins - will end for the day at 4.00pm

The first phase of postal voting for the general election has commenced.



Postal voting for health staff members commenced at 9.00am.



The Elections Commission stated that facilities have been provided for marking postal votes until 4 pm.



Seven days have been allocated for postal voting in the general election.



Voters should adopt health care guidelines such as maintaining social distance, wearing masks and disinfecting their hands, and bring a blue or black pen to mark the ballot, the Election Commission said.