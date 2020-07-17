Mother+and+brother+of+veteran+Indian+actor+Anupam+Kher+infected+with+Covid+-19

The mother, brother and sister-in-law of senior Indian actor Anupam Kher have been infected with the corona virus.
However, Anupam Kher has not been infected with the virus.
It has also been confirmed that young Indian actor Path Samthan is infected with coronavirus.
According to Indian sources, he has also posted a note on his Instagram account.
