Woman+killed+in+road+accident+in+Jaffna

The Jaffna Kopay Police stated that a woman was killed in a road accident in the Urumpirai Junction area in Jaffna last evening (12).
Police say that the accident occurred when a motorcycle and a small lorry collided with each other.
Anojan Gajendini, a 27-year-old resident of Kurumbasitti, Vasavilan, who was traveling on a motorbike, was killed and her husband was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the accident and Kopay police are conducting further investigations.
Police say that the accident occurred when a motorcycle and a small lorry collided with each other.
Anojan Gajendini, a 27-year-old resident of Kurumbasitti, Vasavilan, who was traveling on a motorbike, was killed and her husband was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the accident and Kopay police are conducting further investigations.