Woman+killed+in+road+accident+in+Jaffna

The Jaffna Kopay Police stated that a woman was killed in a road accident in the Urumpirai Junction area in Jaffna last evening (12).



Police say that the accident occurred when a motorcycle and a small lorry collided with each other.



Anojan Gajendini, a 27-year-old resident of Kurumbasitti, Vasavilan, who was traveling on a motorbike, was killed and her husband was hospitalized with serious injuries.



The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the accident and Kopay police are conducting further investigations.