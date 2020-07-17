සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC & ETI Finance Ltd suspended - CBSL

Monday, 13 July 2020 - 12:05

Swarnamahal+Financial+Services+PLC+%26+ETI+Finance+Ltd+suspended+-+CBSL


Central Bank suspends business activities of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC & ETI Finance Ltd with effect from today (13).

The Monetary Board (MB) of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) at its meeting held on 10th July 2020 has decided to suspend business of ETI Finance Ltd (ETIF) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP), in terms of Section 31 of the Finance Business Act, No. 42 of 2011 (FBA) with effect from 13th July 2020.

ETIF and SFSP have become insolvent due to various irregularities taken place, since 2011. Due to the inability of Board of Directors and Senior Management of the respective companies to satisfactorily address the said deficiencies, the MB on 02nd January 2018 issued Directions restricting the affairs of the Companies and the powers of the Board of Directors of the two Companies. A Panel of Management was also appointed by the MB to oversee the affairs of both Companies.

During the subsequent period both Companies were able to repay 30% of the deposits outstanding of each Company through various measures. Even though the MB directed the Board of Directors of both Companies to find suitable investors to revive the Companies, no viable proposal did materialize. Due to the inability to revive the Companies successfully the financial situation of both Companies continued to deteriorate.

As a result, both ETIF and SFSP are currently not in a position to repay the deposits by themselves, irrespective of such deposits being matured.

However, with the suspension of business of ETIF and SFSP the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme (SLDILSS) of the CBSL will take necessary actions to pay compensation to the insured depositors under the applicable laws and regulations which would facilitate to settle;

  1. 75% of the ETIF’s total depositors in full (28,554 depositors out of 38,111 total depositors), while each of the remaining 25% depositors (9,557 depositors) will also receive Rs.600,000/- as a part of their deposit amount, and
  2. 89% of the SFSP’s total depositors in full (7,802 depositors out of 8,726 total depositors), while each of the remaining 11% depositors (924 depositors) will also receive Rs.600,000/- as a part of their deposit amount.

Further, the Director of the Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions of the CBSL decided to issue notices of suspension of Certificate of Registration of ETIF and SFSP as Registered Finance Leasing Establishments in terms of Section 9(1) of the Finance Leasing Act No. 56 of 2000 with effect from 13th July 2020.

Accordingly, CBSL will inform further actions with respect to ETIF and SFSP in due course.

 

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.