Two+persons+arrested+with+124+kilograms+of+Kerala+cannabis

Two persons were arrested last night (12) in the Vaddukoddai, Varatholai area with 124.750 kilograms of Kerala cannabis, according to the Vaddukoddai Police.



Police said that two persons were arrested while transporting a consignment of Kerala cannabis on two bicycles during a search operation.



Police said that the Kerala cannabis worth more than Rs.10 million



Two persons aged 37 and 40, residents of the Sulipuram area in Jaffna have been arrested.



The arrested suspects and the seized Kerala cannabis are to be produced before the Mallakam Magistrate's Court in Jaffna and the Vaddukoddai Police are conducting further investigations.