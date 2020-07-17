Country is safe - Director General of Health(Video)

The Director General of Health Services, Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that 472 coronavirus patients have been identified so far from the rehabilitation centers at Kandakadu and Senapura.

He said 44 staff members at the centers were among those infected with the virus.

The number of coronavirus infections in the country is currently 2,617 and 617 are still under medical supervision.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that the total number of people who were healed was 1981.

The Health Ministry stated that operations are being carried out in several parts of the island today in search of persons who made contact with the coronavirus infected staff from Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

A number of consultants at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center from Marawila, Rajanganaya, Ratnapura, Kundasale and Habaraduwa have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

Accordingly, a number of these officers as well as their close associates have already been identified and they have been subjected to PCR tests and directed to the quarantine process, the Health Ministry said.

Also, 10 families in Polonnaruwa, Hingurakgoda, Bandiwewa and Lankapura area were quarantined by the Public Health Inspectors due to close contact with infected staff of the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.