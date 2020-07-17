Kudu+Amila+and+associate+arrested+with+heroin

The main suspect and his accomplice who had distributed heroin in bulk to Lunugamvehera and Tissamaharama were arrested by the Tissamaharama Police today (13) at Ellagala, Tissamaharama with 4 grams and 500 milligrams of heroin.

The arrested are Amila Madushanka alias Kudu Amila (24), a resident of Lunugamvehera and his accomplice Sachin Tharaka (23), a resident of Nelum Place, Lunugamvehera.

The raid was carried out based on information received by the Tissamaharama Police.

Police say that they were able to get information regarding the heroin racket during the interrogation of the two arrested suspects.

The two suspects are to be produced before the Tissamaharama Magistrate's Court.