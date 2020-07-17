සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Attorney General clarifies on Singapore-Sri Lanka free trade agreement review

Monday, 13 July 2020 - 22:06

The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today that the Committee appointed by the President to review the Free Trade Agreement signed between Singapore and Sri Lanka during the previous Good Governance Government is still studying the contents.

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Priyantha Jayawardena and Yasantha Kodagoda called for the fundamental rights petitions filed by several parties including the Government Medical Officers Association alleging that the Singapore-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement was in violation of the Constitution.

The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court that the committee appointed by the President to study the contents of the Singapore Sri Lanka Trade Agreement was still studying the matter.

The Attorney General pointed out that there had been some delay in the study due to the recent situation in the country and requested the court to give more time to complete the study.

The Supreme Court accepted the request and the court ordered the hearing of the petition to be scheduled for the 3rd of November.

The Supreme Court also asked the Attorney General to report on the progress of these activities.

The petitioners stated that the Singapore-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement signed on January 23, 2018 had not been approved by the then Parliament.

The petitioners stated that the implementation of the agreement would be to the advantage of Singapore, pointing out that it would be prejudicial to the Sri Lankan trade sector as well as professionals.

