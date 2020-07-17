Postal voting successfully continues (video)





Observations Organization states that today's postal voting is peaceful.



Postal voting will be held tomorrow, 16th, 17th and 20th and 21st.



District Secretary Pradeep Yasaratne stated that the postal voting in the Colombo District is going on successfully.



Also, our correspondents said that the postal voting process was successful throughout the island.



PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi stated that postal voting is being carried out successfully island wide.



President of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya states that the general election could be held successfully despite the prevailing situation.



He made this statement participating at a meeting of District Returning Officers in the Northern Province.