Russia has become the first country to have completed clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, after Sechenov University said that it had concluded its study.

Prior to the human trials, the vaccine was tested for its toxicity, safety, immunogenicity and effectiveness in large and small animals at the Russian Defence Ministry’s 48th Central research institute.

Even as coronavirus cases across the world continue to surge with some countries in the second wave, this novel vaccine developed by the University of Sechenov, Russia is said to be one of the first of its kind to be effective against coronavirus, as researchers have claimed to have completed the work on clinical trials for the same.

According to foreign reports, the clinical trials were conducted by the State Medical University in Moscow.