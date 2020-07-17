Sajith speaks about government agreements to get two thirds majority in power (Video)

Samagi Jana Balavegaya leader Sajith Premadasa stated that the government has entered into agreements with his party members to get a two thirds majority in parliament.
He stated this at a public meeting held in Kaduwela yesterday.
