Haliela people in crisis due to power outages from time to time (Video)

The city of Haliela has been facing a severe power outage for many years.

Small businesses, industrialists as well as the public say that there are power outages in the area seven or eight times a day, resulting in several hours of daily disruptions.

The main reason for this situation is that the high voltage cable system that runs through Haliela extends 20 to 30 kilometers from the city of Badulla.

Residents allege that if a tree falls on the cable system or any other disaster occurs, the entire system becomes inoperable.

As a solution to this problem, the authorities started Rs. 15 million project two years ago to install another high voltage cable network from Pinarawa to Haliela in Badulla, but it has not been implemented so far.

Electricity poles have been installed from Pinarawa to the vicinity of Haliela town but no steps have been taken to lay the wires even though it has been more than 2 years.

The Red Minute will remain vigilant until the authorities take immediate action to provide uninterrupted power supply to the people of Haliela.