Many roads in Aluthwewa area damaged due to Wayamba Ela project (Video)

The Galewela Aluthwewa resident complain that many roads connecting to the village have been destroyed due to the Wayamba Ela project being constructed to carry water to the North Western Province through the Wemadilla Lake.

Residents of Galewela Aluthwewa area allege that although the authorities have been informed about this, no solution has been provided.

Residents of the Aluthwewa area allege that the road network in the area has been severely damaged during the construction work.

They point out that the roads are muddy, making it difficult to walk on rainy days.

They allege that the power lines and telephone poles in the area have been damaged due to the driving of lorries.

Residents of the area also revealed a number of irregularities committed by the contractors through this project.

Mahaweli officials who arrived at the scene stated that legal action would be taken against those responsible.