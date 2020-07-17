Instructions+to+stop+mobile+vendors+trading+in+SLTB+and+private+buses

The Minister of Transport Services has instructed the National Transport Commission and the Sri Lanka Transport Commission to take immediate action to stop all mobile vendors and selling inside private and CTB buses due to the spread of coronavirus.

It is said that this action has been taken having considered the complaints received from the public about not complying with hygiene policies.

The Minister in charge of the subject has instructed the officials to seek the assistance of the security forces to control the trade.

The Railway Department has taken steps to prevent mobile vendors from entering all trains since last March.