Two+fishing+vessels+damaged+in+the+Southern+Sea

Two fishing vessels in the Weligama-Kapparathota and Weligama-Pelana seas have been caught damaged due to the rough sea.

According to our correspondent, six fishermen on board the two boats have been safely rescued this morning.

Two small fishing vessels that had set sail from Weligama, Kapparathota and Weligama, Pelana areas this afternoon (12) were returning to the mainland this morning (13) when they were caught in a wave.

Our correspondent further stated that steps have been taken to bring the damaged fishing vessels ashore.