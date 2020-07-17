Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, has died

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, has died.She was 59 years old at the time of her death.According to foreign media reports, she died this morning while being treated at a hospital.She was the South African ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death. The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.The late former president Mandela had six children and Zindzi was his second daughter.The funeral details are yet to be announced.