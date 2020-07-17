The+latest+decision+taken+by+the+Ministry+of+Education+in+view+of+the+current+Covid+-19+situation

Public Day of the Ministry of Education has been suspended

In view of the current situation, the Ministry of Education has decided to suspend the ‘Public Day’ on Wednesday, popularly known as the ‘Mahajana Dinaya’ until further notice.

Accordingly, alternate facilities have been provided to obtain any information or services required from the Ministry of Education during this period through their hotline 1988.

The communication states that this decision has been taken in view of the potential public health risks posed by the Covid 19 situation during public gatherings especially in public places.



Meanwhile, the government decided to close all schools in the country this week.



The Education Ministry further stated that they expect all Private & International Schools & Tuition classes to consider the Government's decision to close Schools from 13 - 17 July and act accordingly.



The Catholic Schools also remained closed