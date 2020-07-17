Three Gold Chains weighing 30 sovereign pounds snatched from a lady inside grocery shop (Video)

Gold Chains weighing 30 sovereign pounds were stolen off a mother and her son today.

Two people snatched gold chains off a mother and her son inside their shop after opening fire into the sky.

The burglary took place near the Yainna Kovil on the Kahawatta Andana road.

Kahawatta Police stated that the robbery had taken place at around 10.30 am this morning.

It is said that the gold necklaces which were worn by the mother and the son of the shop owner, were valued over 3 million rupees.

The mother and son who were at the shop had told the police that the two robbers who had arrived on a motorbike had a gun and a manna knife.

Police investigations have revealed that the robbers have placed a knife on the woman’s neck and then fired a shot into the air in front of the shop.

Kahawatta Police and the Kahawatta Police Special Task Force are conducting further investigations into the incident.

The three stolen gold chains are supposed to be weighing over 30 gold sovereign pounds.