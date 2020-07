The 36 suspects arrested in connection with the destruction of Buddha statues in the Mawanella area have been remanded until the 27th of this month.

This was when the suspects were produced before Mawanella Magistrate Upul Rajakaruna today.

The Buddha statues were damaged in several places in Mawanella in January 2019 and 16 of them are being held at the Kegalle Prison and the others at the Pallekele Prison.