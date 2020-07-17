Bus+conductor+assaulted+in+Kadugannawa

Kadugannawa - Kandy bus conductor has been hospitalized due to an assault.



The conductor, who was on duty on the Kadugannawa-Kandy bus, had been abducted by a group of people in a car and assaulted last afternoon.



He was later admitted to the Peradeniya Hospital and has lodged a complaint with the police.



The police stated that the reason for the attack was a dispute that arose while operating a private bus from Kandy to Kadugannawa.



No suspects have been arrested so far.