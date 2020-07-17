The Finance Company PLC - Compensation paid to 19,729 depositors - large numbers have not claimed their compensation still

Compensation Payments to the depositors of The Finance Company PLC under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme (SLDILSS)

The compensation payments to the depositors of The Finance Company PLC under the SLDILSS subject to a maximum amount of Rs.600,000 per depositor was commenced on 07.06.2020 through 63 branches of the People’s Bank island wide.

The funds required for making compensations to approximately 147,000 depositors whose eligibility has been confirmed by The Finance Company PLC have already been allocated from the SLDILSS.

Accordingly, 19,279 depositors have obtained their compensation payments from the Peoples’ Bank as of 12.07.2020 and Rs. 5,175,336,249.68 (approximately Rs.5.175 billion) has been paid to such depositors.

However, it is observed that a considerable number of depositors have not yet obtained their compensation payments. Therefore, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka hereby informs all the depositors whose eligibility has been confirmed by The Finance Company PLC, who have not yet collected their compensations to obtain the said payments from the People’s Bank.

Further information in this regard may be obtained from the following telephone numbers.

People’s Bank: 0112-481594, 0112-481320, 0112-481617, 0112-481703

Central Bank of Sri Lanka: 112-398 788, 112-477 261