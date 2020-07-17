Six year old female leopard released - successfully treated after getting caught in a snare (Video)

The six year old female leopard caught in a snare released to the wild after treatment.

Wildlife Conservation Officer Prabhash Karunatilake of the Wildlife Office stated that the mountain leopard trapped in a snare at Ginigathhena Estate was released into the Samanala Forest.

The leopard was taken to the Nallathanniya Wildlife office for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect who set up the snare has been remanded until the 15th of this month after being produced before the Hatton District Judge and Magistrate J. Trotsky.

The six-year-old leopard was rescued by the Nallathanniya Wildlife Office officials with the support of Veterinary Surgeon Aklanka Pinideniya of Randenigala Veterinary Hospital.

Although the leopard had no external injuries, the leopard was taken to the Nallathanniya Wildlife Office for treatment as it had bruises on its abdomen as it tried to escape.