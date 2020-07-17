26+year+old+wife+arrested+for+assaulting+husband+in+Katunayake+

Wife arrested for assaulting husband with pole

A woman has been arrested by the Katunayake Police today (13) for assaulting her husband with a pole and injuring him.

A 26-year-old mother from the Devamottawa area in Katunayake has been arrested and the suspect is to be produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate's Court according to police.

The Katunayake Police further stated that the suspect's husband was receiving treatment at the Negombo General Hospital with head injuries sustained from the assault following an altercation.