14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,631

14 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,631 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
523 new cases have been reported in the last four days.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-13| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 2,631
Recovered and discharged – 1,981
Active cases – 639
New Cases for the day – 14*
Total Deaths – 11
|
Date
|
New patients in July
|
13 -July
|
14*
|
12 -July
|
106*
|
11 -July
|
57
|
10 -July
|
300
|
09 -July
|
60
|
08 -July
|
13
|
07 -July
|
04
|
06 -July
|
01
|
05 -July
|
02
|
04 -July
|
05
|
03 -July
|
03
|
02 -July
|
12
|
01 -July
|
07
* on going data to be updated