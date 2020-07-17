14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,631

14 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 2,631 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



523 new cases have been reported in the last four days.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-13| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,631



Recovered and discharged – 1,981

Active cases – 639

New Cases for the day – 14*

Total Deaths – 11

Date New patients in July 13 -July 14* 12 -July 106* 11 -July 57 10 -July 300 09 -July 60 08 -July 13 07 -July 04 06 -July 01 05 -July 02 04 -July 05 03 -July 03 02 -July 12 01 -July 07

* on going data to be updated