President admires a tubeless stethoscope created by A/L student (Video)

An A/L student of the Trinity College, Kandy presented his creation, a tubeless stethoscope to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today(July 13).

During his visit to the temple of sacred tooth relic, A/L student, Venura Wijesekara informed the president about his innovation.

President Rajapaksa commended Venura for his competence and innovative skills in this creation.

Venura Wijesekara is a student of the Mathematics section, Trinity College, Kandy.

His creation has the possibility to function the stethoscope without a tube, facilitating the doctors to examine patients without compromising their distance from them.

The Anunayake of the Malwatta Chapter, Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera and the Chief Custodian, Diyawadana Nilame, Pradeep Nilanga Dela and several others were present at the occasion.