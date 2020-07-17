සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Has the Kandakadu cluster infected the country, is it spreading all island? Statement from the health sector (video)

Monday, 13 July 2020 - 19:21

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that Kandakadu Coronavirus cluster has not spread all over the island at present.

He made this statement participating at a press conference held at the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Speaking further the Director General of Health Services stated that the situation is prevalent only in certain places.

He further stated that due to a situation in Rajanganaya, strict travel restrictions have been imposed in the area.

He further stated that the propaganda is not true.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Health Services further stated that there is no need to suspect that there are coronavirus infections in areas when there is an active public health program implemented to control the situation.

With 14 more coronavirus infections reported this afternoon, the total number of infected people in the country has increased to 2631.

The Epidemiology Unit said that these victims were infected at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

The number of corona infections reported in the country during the last four days (9, 10, 11 & 12) is 523.

