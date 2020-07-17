සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Postal voting peaceful - (Video)

Monday, 13 July 2020 - 21:31

Postal voting peaceful - (Video)


The first day of postal voting, the first phase of the general election this year, ended peacefully today.

Today's postal voting was reserved for the staff of the Medical Offices.

Voting was facilitated at the Medical Offices from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm today.

The Election Commission stated that the postal voting was conducted successfully and that the polling was done according to the health instructions provided.

A special day was set aside today for the staff of the Medical Offices as the postal voting of other government institutions will be carried out under their supervision from tomorrow to the 17th.

Postal voting was held today in 359 of the 360 ​​Health Medical Offices in the country.

However, Anuradhapura District Returning Officer R M Wanninayake said that the decision to postpone the postal voting in the Rajanganaya Divisional Secretariat was taken due to the risk of coronavirus. stated.

Seven hundred and fifty thousand and eighty-five public servants are eligible to cast their postal votes in connection with the forthcoming General Elections.

Seven (07) days have been set aside for them to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, an awareness program for election officials and the police was held today at the Vavuniya District Secretariat under the patronage of Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.

Speaking to the media, the Chairman said that it would be difficult to hold the election if the gazette notification containing the election health guidelines was not issued.

Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


