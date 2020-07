Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse states that steps will be taken to strengthen the public sector that was inactive, reversing the decisions taken by the previous government.



The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting in Lunawa, Moratuwa yesterday.



Meanwhile, the retiring Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.



The term of office of the Navy Commander, who had been given an extension earlier, is due to end tomorrow.